Mango Mirror is a smart mirror that displays your health, fitness, nutrition, sleep, schedule, reminders, news, weather, traffic, daily quotes and more.

Created to help you reflect your best life!

TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR DAY

Make healthy decisions every day. View your steps, sleep, exercise, weight, calories, hydration and other data that you track via Apple Health or Fitbit, reflected on Mango Mirror

Displays data from fitbit, Apple watch and other apps and devices via Apple health

Designed in perfect harmony

Glass, Hardware, Software & Stainless Steel. The high quality all-glass mirror floats in mid air, held by two slim polished stainless steel frames.  A 7" Digital display area magically displays your digital content as if printed right on the mirror. It's purposefully chosen size, placement and design displays your content clearly, without distraction. 

Full control with Mango Mirror App

Customize Mango Mirror to display the data you want to see.

Add, Remove and Resize widgets.

A screen timers allow you to loop through all your content.

App Features

Display Demo

Demo of sample widgets being displayed on Mango Mirror. Shown here on a black background.

Specific widget layout, size and loop timing are based on App settings.

App Features
No buttons. No touch. No voice. Just you.

The display magically appears when you approach Mango Mirror and disappears after you walk away. Magic, and also saves energy.

Single User or Multi-User Configuration

Setup Mango Mirror with a single display layout for all users at home. Or set it up to so that each user in the home gets to see their own personalized display layout and data.

Mango Mirror Featured on

Discovery Channel, Daily Planet

"Fantastic!"

Lucas Cochran, Tech Correspondent, DAILY PLANET 

Watch

💚 from Reviewers & Users

Mango Mirror provides me all the information I need every morning to start my day in the right direction while subtlety reminding me too take care of myself by attention to my exercise, nutrition, and sleep. It true is a health device focused on your mind, body, and soul!


Click Here to read the full review

@AverageJoeSmartHome

Mango Mirror lets me touch base with my health and my day every morning, all in one place, while I brush my teeth. It’s awesome!

- @QuantifiedDave

Follow QuantifiedDave's weight loss journey  here

Seeing my daily step count right on the mirror every time I look into it, has encouraged me to walk more, and more consistently than I have done before

Anne

Seeing charts of daily calories burned and consumed along with my weight and sleep data has been key in helping me reach my health goals for the year

Michelle

I don't track my steps, but just having the time, weather, news calendar and Twitter feed on my mirror is an amazing way to start the day.

Mike

Widgets on Mango Mirror

Health & Activity

Activity

  Steps

  Distance

  Flights Climbed

  Active Energy

  Total Energy

  Resting Energy

Vitals

  Blood Pressure

  Blood Glucose

  Heart Rate

Body and Weight

  Body Mass Index

  Body Fat Percentage

  Weight

Nutrition & Sleep

Nutrition

  Total Fat

  Dietary Cholesterol

  Dietary Sugar

  Dietary Energy

  Carbohydrates

  Fiber

  Protein

  Sodium

  Water

Sleep

  Time Asleep

  Time in Bed

Weather, Events, Time, Quotes, News, Twitter, Notes, Traffic

Weather

  Today's weather

  24 hour weather forecast

  5 day weather forecast

Events

  Calendar

  Reminders

Clock

Twitter

Daily Quotes

News Headlines

Personal Notes

Traffic, Commute Time

Order Ships in 4 weeks. Canada & USA Only.

Mango Mirror

$499.00 USD

Key Features:

  • ﻿800 x 480 pixels, 7" Colour Display  (placement as shown)
  • 802.11n Wireless LAN (2.5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.0
  • PIR Motion Sensor, turns on digital display only when required 
  • Specially crafted 5mm thick high quality all glass mirror
  • Connected Power Supply / Adapter (UL Listed), Output: 5V DC / 2.5A, Regulated Input: 100 - 240VAC 
  • Polished stainless steel top and bottom railings
  • Made in Canada 🇨🇦

Dimensions: 

Depth: 1.7"  (glass mirror surface to wall)

Power chord length: 4.5ft  

Whats in the box:

(1)      Mango Mirror – Glass Mirror with attached Power Chord
(1)      General Installation Instruction document (Click here to view)

Wall mounting Hardware pouch containing:

  • (2)      Drywall Anchors 
  • (2)      Screws

 

    Mango Mirror App is available on the Apple App Store.
    Click here to download.

     

    Connect to Mango Mirror

    Add as many Mango Mirrors as you like to your profile. 

    Manage your personal display and the general display.

     

    Select and configure widgets

    Select and configure the widgets you want to see on Mango Mirror.

    Click here for the full list of currently available widgets.

     

    Resize and Change Layout

    Resize and move widgets between multiple screens. Increase each widget to the size you want to view them on Mango Mirror.

     

    Multiple screens with timer 

    Add multiple screens, customize them your way. Set a timer for each to have them rotate accordingly on Mango Mirror.

    Mango Mirror One (1) Year Limited Warranty

    For Mango Mirror Branded Product Only

    IMPORTANT: BY USING YOUR MANGO MIRROR PRODUCT, YOU ARE AGREEING TO BE BOUND BY THE TERMS OF THE MANGO MIRROR 1 YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY (“WARRANTY”) AS SET OUT BELOW. DO NOT USE YOUR PRODUCT UNTIL YOU HAVE READ THE TERMS OF THE WARRANTY. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO THE TERMS OF THE WARRANTY, DO NOT USE THE PRODUCT AND RETURN IT WITHIN THE RETURN PERIOD STATED IN MANGO MIRROR’S RETURN POLICY (FOUND HERE) TO THE MANGO MIRROR ONLINE STORE OR THE AUTHORIZED DISTRIBUTOR WHERE YOU PURCHASED IT FOR A REFUND.
     

    HOW CONSUMER LAW RELATES TO THIS WARRANTY

    WARRANTY LIMITATIONS SUBJECT TO CONSUMER LAW

    WHAT IS COVERED BY THIS WARRANTY?

    Mango Mirror of Mississauga Ontario, Canada warrants the Mango Mirror-branded hardware product and Mango Mirror- branded accessories contained in the original packaging (“Mango Mirror Product”) against defects in materials and workmanship when used normally in accordance with Mango Mirror's published guidelines for a period of ONE (1) YEAR from the date of original retail purchase by the end-user purchaser ("Warranty Period"). Mango Mirror’s published guidelines include but are not limited to information contained in technical specifications, user manuals and service communications.

    WHAT IS NOT COVERED BY THIS WARRANTY?

    This Warranty does not apply to any non-Mango Mirror branded hardware products even if packaged or sold with Mango Mirror hardware. Manufacturers, suppliers, or publishers, other than Mango Mirror, may provide their own warranties to you – please contact them for further information. Mango Mirror does not warrant that the operation of the Mango Mirror Product will be uninterrupted or error-free. Mango Mirror is not responsible for damage arising from failure to follow instructions relating to the Mango Mirror Product’s use.

    This Warranty does not apply: (a) to consumable parts, such as batteries (if included)  unless failure has occurred due to a defect in materials or workmanship; (b) to cosmetic damage, including but not limited to scratches, dents and broken plastic on ports unless failure has occurred due to a defect in materials or workmanship; (c) to damage caused by use with a third party component or product that does not meet the Mango Mirror Product’s specifications; (d) to damage caused by accident, abuse, misuse, fire, liquid contact, earthquake or other external cause; (e) to damage caused by operating the Mango Mirror Product outside Mango Mirror’s published guidelines; (f) to damage caused by service (including upgrades and expansions) performed by anyone who is not a representative of Mango Mirror or an Mango Mirror Authorized Service Provider (“MMASP”); (g) to a Mango Mirror Product that has been modified to alter functionality or capability without the written permission of Mango Mirror; (h) to defects caused by normal wear and tear or otherwise due to the normal aging of the Mango Mirror Product; (i) if any serial number has been removed or defaced from the Mango Mirror Product; or (j) if Mango Mirror receives information from relevant public authorities that the product has been stolen or if you are unable to deactivate passcode-enabled or other security measures designed to prevent unauthorized access to the Mango Mirror Product, and you cannot prove in any way that you are the authorized user of the product (eg. by presenting proof of purchase).

    YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES

    Before receiving warranty service, Mango Mirror or its agents may require that you furnish proof of purchase details, respond to questions designed to assist with diagnosing potential issues and follow Mango Mirror's procedures for obtaining warranty service. Before submitting your Mango Mirror Product for warranty service you should remove all personal information that you want to protect and disable all security passwords.

    DURING WARRANTY SERVICE IT IS POSSIBLE THAT THE CONTENTS OF THE MANGO MIRROR PRODUCT’S STORAGE MEDIA WILL BE LOST, REPLACED OR REFORMATTED. IN SUCH AN EVENT MANGO MIRROR AND ITS AGENTS ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY LOSS OF DATA OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THE STORAGE MEDIA OR ANY OTHER PART OF THE MANGO MIRROR PRODUCT SERVICED.

    Following warranty service your Mango Mirror Product or a replacement device will be returned to you as your Mango Mirror Product was configured when originally purchased, subject to applicable updates. You will be responsible for reconfiguring the device and information. Recovery and reinstallation of settings data and information are not covered under this Warranty.

    WHAT WILL MANGO MIRROR DO IN THE EVENT THE WARRANTY IS BREACHED?

    If during the Warranty Period you submit a claim to Mango Mirror or an MMASP in accordance with this warranty, Mango Mirror will, at its option:

    (i) repair the Mango Mirror Product using new or previously used parts that are equivalent to new in performance and reliability,

    (ii) replace the Mango Mirror Product with the same model (or with your consent a product that has similar functionality) formed from new and/or previously used parts that are equivalent to new in performance and reliability, or

    (iii) exchange the Mango Mirror Product for a refund of your purchase price.

    Mango Mirror may request that you replace certain user-installable parts or Mango Mirror Products. A replacement part or Mango Mirror Product, including a userMMRS or MMASPinstallable part that has been installed in accordance with instructions provided by Mango Mirror, assumes the remaining term of the Warranty or ninety (90) days from the date of replacement or repair, whichever provides longer coverage for you. When a Mango Mirror Product or part is replaced or a refund provided, any replacement item becomes your property and the replaced or refunded item becomes Mango Mirror's property.

    HOW TO OBTAIN WARRANTY SERVICE?

    Please access and review the online help resources described below before seeking warranty service. If the Mango Mirror Product is still not functioning properly after making use of these resources, please contact an Mango Mirror using the information provided below. An Mango Mirror representative will help determine whether your Mango Mirror Product requires service and, if it does, will inform you how Mango Mirror will provide it. When contacting Mango Mirror via telephone, other charges may apply depending on your location.

    Online information with details on obtaining warranty service is provided below.

    WARRANTY SERVICE OPTIONS

    Mango Mirror will provide warranty service through one or more of the following options:

    (i) Mail-in service. If Mango Mirror determines that your Mango Mirror Product is eligible for mail-in service, Mango Mirror will send you prepaid waybills and if applicable, packaging material and instructions on how to properly pack and address your Mango Mirror product, so that you may ship your Mango Mirror Product to an MMRS or MMASP location. Once service is complete, the MMRS or MMASP location will return the Mango Mirror Product to you. Mango Mirror will pay for shipping to and from your location if all instructions regarding the method of packaging and shipping the Mango Mirror Product are followed.

    (ii) Do-it-yourself (DIY) parts service. DIY parts service allows you to service your own Mango Mirror Product. If DIY parts service is available in the circumstances, the following process will apply.

    (a) Service where Mango Mirror requires return of the replaced Mango Mirror Product or part. Mango Mirror may require a credit card authorization as security for the retail price of the replacement Mango Mirror Product or part and applicable shipping costs. If you are unable to provide credit card authorization, DIY parts service may not be available to you and Mango Mirror will offer alternative arrangements for service. Mango Mirror will ship a replacement Mango Mirror Product or part to you with installation instructions, if applicable, and any requirements for the return of the replaced Mango Mirror Product or part. If you follow the instructions, Mango Mirror will cancel the credit card authorization, so you will not be charged for the Mango Mirror Product or part and shipping to and from your location. If you fail to return the replaced Mango Mirror Product or part as instructed or return a replaced product or part that is ineligible for service, Mango Mirror will charge your credit card for the authorized amount.

    (b) Service where Mango Mirror does not require return of the replaced Mango Mirror Product or part. Mango Mirror will ship you free of charge a replacement Mango Mirror Product or part accompanied by instructions on installation, if applicable, and any requirements for the disposal of the replaced Mango Mirror Product or part.

    (c) Mango Mirror is not responsible for any labor costs you incur relating to DIY parts service. Should you require further assistance, contact Mango Mirror at the telephone number listed below.

    Mango Mirror reserves the right to change the method by which Mango Mirror may provide warranty service to you, and your Mango Mirror Product’s eligibility to receive a particular method of service. Service will be limited to the options available in the country where service is requested. Service options, parts availability and response times may vary according to country. You may be responsible for shipping and handling charges if the Mango Mirror Product cannot be serviced in the country it is in. If you seek service in a country that is not the country of purchase, you will comply with all applicable import and export laws and regulations and be responsible for all custom duties, V.A.T. and other associated taxes and charges. For international service, Mango Mirror may repair or replace Mango Mirror Products and parts with comparable Mango Mirror Products and parts that comply with local standards.

    LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

    EXCEPT AS PROVIDED IN THIS WARRANTY AND TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, MANGO MIRROR IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR DIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES RESULTING FROM ANY BREACH OF WARRANTY OR CONDITION, OR UNDER ANY OTHER LEGAL THEORY, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO LOSS OF USE; LOSS OF REVENUE; LOSS OF ACTUAL OR ANTICIPATED PROFITS (INCLUDING LOSS OF PROFITS ON CONTRACTS); LOSS OF THE USE OF MONEY; LOSS OF ANTICIPATED SAVINGS; LOSS OF BUSINESS; LOSS OF OPPORTUNITY; LOSS OF GOODWILL; LOSS OF REPUTATION; LOSS OF, DAMAGE TO, COMPROMISE OR CORRUPTION OF DATA; OR ANY INDIRECT OR CONSEQUENTIAL LOSS OR DAMAGE HOWSOEVER CAUSED INCLUDING THE REPLACEMENT OF EQUIPMENT AND PROPERTY, ANY COSTS OF RECOVERING, PROGRAMMING, OR REPRODUCING ANY PROGRAM OR DATA STORED IN OR USED WITH THE MANGO MIRROR PRODUCT OR ANY FAILURE TO MAINTAIN THE CONFIDENTIALITY OF INFORMATION STORED IN THE MANGO MIRROR PRODUCT.

    THE FOREGOING LIMITATION SHALL NOT APPLY TO DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY CLAIMS, OR ANY STATUTORY LIABILITY FOR INTENTIONAL AND GROSS NEGLIGENT ACTS AND/OR OMISSIONS. MANGO MIRROR DISCLAIMS ANY REPRESENTATION THAT IT WILL BE ABLE TO REPAIR ANY MANGO MIRROR PRODUCT UNDER THIS WARRANTY OR REPLACE THE MANGO MIRROR PRODUCT WITHOUT RISK TO OR LOSS OF INFORMATION STORED ON THE MANGO MIRROR PRODUCT.

    SOME STATES (COUNTRIES AND PROVINCES) DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. Residents of Quebec are governed by that province’s consumer protection legislation.

    GENERAL

    No Mango Mirror reseller, agent, or employee is authorized to make any modification, extension, or addition to this Warranty. If any term is held to be illegal or unenforceable, the legality or enforceability of the remaining terms shall not be affected or impaired. This Warranty is governed by and construed under the laws of the country in which the Mango Mirror Product purchase took place.. Mango Mirror or its successor in title is the warrantor under this Warranty.

     

    ONLINE INFORMATION

    More information of the following is available online:

    Mango Mirror Support and Service

     

     

    Your trust means everything to us. That’s why we respect your privacy and protect it with strong encryption, plus strict policies that govern how all data is handled.

    This privacy policy discloses the privacy practices for (www.mangomirror.com). This privacy policy applies solely to information collected by this web site (For Mango Mirror App policy please visit Mango Mirror App Privacy Policy).

    It will notify you of the following:

    1. What personally identifiable information is collected from you through the web site, how it is used and with whom it may be shared.
    2. What choices are available to you regarding the use of your data.
    3. The security procedures in place to protect the misuse of your information.
    4. How you can correct any inaccuracies in the information.

    Information Collection, Use, and Sharing
    We are the sole owners of the information collected on this site. We only have access to/collect information that you voluntarily give us via email, through our website registration or purchase process or other direct contact from you. We will not sell or rent this information to anyone.

    We will use your information to respond to you, regarding the reason you contacted us. We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization, other than as necessary to fulfill your request, e.g. to ship an order.

    Unless you ask us not to, we may contact you via email in the future to tell you about specials, new products or services, or changes to this privacy policy.

    Your Access to and Control Over Information
    You may opt out of any future contacts from us at any time. You can do the following at any time by contacting us via the email address or phone number given on our website:

    • See what data we have about you, if any.
    • Change/correct any data we have about you.
    • Have us delete any data we have about you.
    • Express any concern you have about our use of your data.

    Security
    We take precautions to protect your information. When you submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected both online and offline.

    Wherever we collect sensitive information (such as credit card data), that information is encrypted and transmitted to us in a secure way. You can verify this by looking for a closed lock icon at the bottom of your web browser, or looking for "https" at the beginning of the address of the web page.

    While we use encryption to protect sensitive information transmitted online, we also protect your information offline. Only employees who need the information to perform a specific job (for example, billing or customer service) are granted access to personally identifiable information. The computers/servers in which we store personally identifiable information are kept in a secure environment.

    Orders
    We request information from you on our order form. To buy from us, you must provide contact information (like name and shipping address) and financial information (like credit card number, expiration date). This information is used for billing purposes and to fill your orders. If we have trouble processing an order, we'll use this information to contact you.


    Cookies
    We use "cookies" on this site. A cookie is a piece of data stored on a site visitor's hard drive to help us improve your access to our site and identify repeat visitors to our site. For instance, when we use a cookie to identify you, you would not have to log in a password more than once, thereby saving time while on our site. Cookies can also enable us to track and target the interests of our users to enhance the experience on our site. Usage of a cookie is in no way linked to any personally identifiable information on our site.

    Sharing
    We use an external shipping company to ship orders, and a credit card processing company to bill users for goods and services. These companies do not retain, share, store or use personally identifiable information for any secondary purposes beyond filling your order.

    Updates
    Our Privacy Policy may change from time to time and all updates will be posted on this page.

    If you feel that we are not abiding by this privacy policy, you should contact us immediately via telephone or via email using the contact information on this website.

     

    Try and buy, at these b8ta retail locations

    Reflect your best life

    Watch “Change”
    Play