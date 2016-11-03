Mango Mirror One (1) Year Limited Warranty
For Mango Mirror Branded Product Only
IMPORTANT: BY USING YOUR MANGO MIRROR PRODUCT, YOU ARE AGREEING TO BE BOUND BY THE TERMS OF THE MANGO MIRROR 1 YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY (“WARRANTY”) AS SET OUT BELOW. DO NOT USE YOUR PRODUCT UNTIL YOU HAVE READ THE TERMS OF THE WARRANTY. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO THE TERMS OF THE WARRANTY, DO NOT USE THE PRODUCT AND RETURN IT WITHIN THE RETURN PERIOD STATED IN MANGO MIRROR’S RETURN POLICY (FOUND HERE) TO THE MANGO MIRROR ONLINE STORE OR THE AUTHORIZED DISTRIBUTOR WHERE YOU PURCHASED IT FOR A REFUND.
HOW CONSUMER LAW RELATES TO THIS WARRANTY
WARRANTY LIMITATIONS SUBJECT TO CONSUMER LAW
TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, THIS WARRANTY AND THE REMEDIES SET FORTH ARE EXCLUSIVE AND IN LIEU OF ALL OTHER WARRANTIES, REMEDIES AND CONDITIONS, WHETHER ORAL, WRITTEN, STATUTORY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED. APPLE DISCLAIMS ALL STATUTORY AND IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND WARRANTIES AGAINST HIDDEN OR LATENT DEFECTS, TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. IN SO FAR AS SUCH WARRANTIES CANNOT BE DISCLAIMED, APPLE LIMITS THE DURATION AND REMEDIES OF SUCH WARRANTIES TO THE DURATION OF THIS EXPRESS WARRANTY AND, AT APPLE'S OPTION, THE REPAIR OR REPLACEMENT SERVICES DESCRIBED BELOW. SOME STATES (COUNTRIES AND PROVINCES) DO NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS ON HOW LONG AN IMPLIED WARRANTY (OR CONDITION) MAY LAST, SO THE LIMITATION DESCRIBED ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.
WHAT IS COVERED BY THIS WARRANTY?
Mango Mirror of Mississauga Ontario, Canada warrants the Mango Mirror-branded hardware product and Mango Mirror- branded accessories contained in the original packaging (“Mango Mirror Product”) against defects in materials and workmanship when used normally in accordance with Mango Mirror's published guidelines for a period of ONE (1) YEAR from the date of original retail purchase by the end-user purchaser ("Warranty Period"). Mango Mirror’s published guidelines include but are not limited to information contained in technical specifications, user manuals and service communications.
WHAT IS NOT COVERED BY THIS WARRANTY?
This Warranty does not apply to any non-Mango Mirror branded hardware products even if packaged or sold with Mango Mirror hardware. Manufacturers, suppliers, or publishers, other than Mango Mirror, may provide their own warranties to you – please contact them for further information. Mango Mirror does not warrant that the operation of the Mango Mirror Product will be uninterrupted or error-free. Mango Mirror is not responsible for damage arising from failure to follow instructions relating to the Mango Mirror Product’s use.
This Warranty does not apply: (a) to consumable parts, such as batteries (if included) unless failure has occurred due to a defect in materials or workmanship; (b) to cosmetic damage, including but not limited to scratches, dents and broken plastic on ports unless failure has occurred due to a defect in materials or workmanship; (c) to damage caused by use with a third party component or product that does not meet the Mango Mirror Product’s specifications; (d) to damage caused by accident, abuse, misuse, fire, liquid contact, earthquake or other external cause; (e) to damage caused by operating the Mango Mirror Product outside Mango Mirror’s published guidelines; (f) to damage caused by service (including upgrades and expansions) performed by anyone who is not a representative of Mango Mirror or an Mango Mirror Authorized Service Provider (“MMASP”); (g) to a Mango Mirror Product that has been modified to alter functionality or capability without the written permission of Mango Mirror; (h) to defects caused by normal wear and tear or otherwise due to the normal aging of the Mango Mirror Product; (i) if any serial number has been removed or defaced from the Mango Mirror Product; or (j) if Mango Mirror receives information from relevant public authorities that the product has been stolen or if you are unable to deactivate passcode-enabled or other security measures designed to prevent unauthorized access to the Mango Mirror Product, and you cannot prove in any way that you are the authorized user of the product (eg. by presenting proof of purchase).
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
Before receiving warranty service, Mango Mirror or its agents may require that you furnish proof of purchase details, respond to questions designed to assist with diagnosing potential issues and follow Mango Mirror's procedures for obtaining warranty service. Before submitting your Mango Mirror Product for warranty service you should remove all personal information that you want to protect and disable all security passwords.
DURING WARRANTY SERVICE IT IS POSSIBLE THAT THE CONTENTS OF THE MANGO MIRROR PRODUCT’S STORAGE MEDIA WILL BE LOST, REPLACED OR REFORMATTED. IN SUCH AN EVENT MANGO MIRROR AND ITS AGENTS ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY LOSS OF DATA OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THE STORAGE MEDIA OR ANY OTHER PART OF THE MANGO MIRROR PRODUCT SERVICED.
Following warranty service your Mango Mirror Product or a replacement device will be returned to you as your Mango Mirror Product was configured when originally purchased, subject to applicable updates. You will be responsible for reconfiguring the device and information. Recovery and reinstallation of settings data and information are not covered under this Warranty.
WHAT WILL MANGO MIRROR DO IN THE EVENT THE WARRANTY IS BREACHED?
If during the Warranty Period you submit a claim to Mango Mirror or an MMASP in accordance with this warranty, Mango Mirror will, at its option:
(i) repair the Mango Mirror Product using new or previously used parts that are equivalent to new in performance and reliability,
(ii) replace the Mango Mirror Product with the same model (or with your consent a product that has similar functionality) formed from new and/or previously used parts that are equivalent to new in performance and reliability, or
(iii) exchange the Mango Mirror Product for a refund of your purchase price.
Mango Mirror may request that you replace certain user-installable parts or Mango Mirror Products. A replacement part or Mango Mirror Product, including a userMMRS or MMASPinstallable part that has been installed in accordance with instructions provided by Mango Mirror, assumes the remaining term of the Warranty or ninety (90) days from the date of replacement or repair, whichever provides longer coverage for you. When a Mango Mirror Product or part is replaced or a refund provided, any replacement item becomes your property and the replaced or refunded item becomes Mango Mirror's property.
HOW TO OBTAIN WARRANTY SERVICE?
Please access and review the online help resources described below before seeking warranty service. If the Mango Mirror Product is still not functioning properly after making use of these resources, please contact an Mango Mirror using the information provided below. An Mango Mirror representative will help determine whether your Mango Mirror Product requires service and, if it does, will inform you how Mango Mirror will provide it. When contacting Mango Mirror via telephone, other charges may apply depending on your location.
Online information with details on obtaining warranty service is provided below.
WARRANTY SERVICE OPTIONS
Mango Mirror will provide warranty service through one or more of the following options:
(i) Mail-in service. If Mango Mirror determines that your Mango Mirror Product is eligible for mail-in service, Mango Mirror will send you prepaid waybills and if applicable, packaging material and instructions on how to properly pack and address your Mango Mirror product, so that you may ship your Mango Mirror Product to an MMRS or MMASP location. Once service is complete, the MMRS or MMASP location will return the Mango Mirror Product to you. Mango Mirror will pay for shipping to and from your location if all instructions regarding the method of packaging and shipping the Mango Mirror Product are followed.
(ii) Do-it-yourself (DIY) parts service. DIY parts service allows you to service your own Mango Mirror Product. If DIY parts service is available in the circumstances, the following process will apply.
(a) Service where Mango Mirror requires return of the replaced Mango Mirror Product or part. Mango Mirror may require a credit card authorization as security for the retail price of the replacement Mango Mirror Product or part and applicable shipping costs. If you are unable to provide credit card authorization, DIY parts service may not be available to you and Mango Mirror will offer alternative arrangements for service. Mango Mirror will ship a replacement Mango Mirror Product or part to you with installation instructions, if applicable, and any requirements for the return of the replaced Mango Mirror Product or part. If you follow the instructions, Mango Mirror will cancel the credit card authorization, so you will not be charged for the Mango Mirror Product or part and shipping to and from your location. If you fail to return the replaced Mango Mirror Product or part as instructed or return a replaced product or part that is ineligible for service, Mango Mirror will charge your credit card for the authorized amount.
(b) Service where Mango Mirror does not require return of the replaced Mango Mirror Product or part. Mango Mirror will ship you free of charge a replacement Mango Mirror Product or part accompanied by instructions on installation, if applicable, and any requirements for the disposal of the replaced Mango Mirror Product or part.
(c) Mango Mirror is not responsible for any labor costs you incur relating to DIY parts service. Should you require further assistance, contact Mango Mirror at the telephone number listed below.
Mango Mirror reserves the right to change the method by which Mango Mirror may provide warranty service to you, and your Mango Mirror Product’s eligibility to receive a particular method of service. Service will be limited to the options available in the country where service is requested. Service options, parts availability and response times may vary according to country. You may be responsible for shipping and handling charges if the Mango Mirror Product cannot be serviced in the country it is in. If you seek service in a country that is not the country of purchase, you will comply with all applicable import and export laws and regulations and be responsible for all custom duties, V.A.T. and other associated taxes and charges. For international service, Mango Mirror may repair or replace Mango Mirror Products and parts with comparable Mango Mirror Products and parts that comply with local standards.
LIMITATION OF LIABILITY
EXCEPT AS PROVIDED IN THIS WARRANTY AND TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, MANGO MIRROR IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR DIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES RESULTING FROM ANY BREACH OF WARRANTY OR CONDITION, OR UNDER ANY OTHER LEGAL THEORY, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO LOSS OF USE; LOSS OF REVENUE; LOSS OF ACTUAL OR ANTICIPATED PROFITS (INCLUDING LOSS OF PROFITS ON CONTRACTS); LOSS OF THE USE OF MONEY; LOSS OF ANTICIPATED SAVINGS; LOSS OF BUSINESS; LOSS OF OPPORTUNITY; LOSS OF GOODWILL; LOSS OF REPUTATION; LOSS OF, DAMAGE TO, COMPROMISE OR CORRUPTION OF DATA; OR ANY INDIRECT OR CONSEQUENTIAL LOSS OR DAMAGE HOWSOEVER CAUSED INCLUDING THE REPLACEMENT OF EQUIPMENT AND PROPERTY, ANY COSTS OF RECOVERING, PROGRAMMING, OR REPRODUCING ANY PROGRAM OR DATA STORED IN OR USED WITH THE MANGO MIRROR PRODUCT OR ANY FAILURE TO MAINTAIN THE CONFIDENTIALITY OF INFORMATION STORED IN THE MANGO MIRROR PRODUCT.
THE FOREGOING LIMITATION SHALL NOT APPLY TO DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY CLAIMS, OR ANY STATUTORY LIABILITY FOR INTENTIONAL AND GROSS NEGLIGENT ACTS AND/OR OMISSIONS. MANGO MIRROR DISCLAIMS ANY REPRESENTATION THAT IT WILL BE ABLE TO REPAIR ANY MANGO MIRROR PRODUCT UNDER THIS WARRANTY OR REPLACE THE MANGO MIRROR PRODUCT WITHOUT RISK TO OR LOSS OF INFORMATION STORED ON THE MANGO MIRROR PRODUCT.
SOME STATES (COUNTRIES AND PROVINCES) DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. Residents of Quebec are governed by that province’s consumer protection legislation.
GENERAL
No Mango Mirror reseller, agent, or employee is authorized to make any modification, extension, or addition to this Warranty. If any term is held to be illegal or unenforceable, the legality or enforceability of the remaining terms shall not be affected or impaired. This Warranty is governed by and construed under the laws of the country in which the Mango Mirror Product purchase took place.. Mango Mirror or its successor in title is the warrantor under this Warranty.
ONLINE INFORMATION
More information of the following is available online:
Mango Mirror Support and Service